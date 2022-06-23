Dubai restaurants earn Middle East’s first Michelin stars

  • June 23 2022 07:00:00

Dubai restaurants earn Middle East’s first Michelin stars

DUBAI
Dubai restaurants earn Middle East’s first Michelin stars

Eleven Dubai restaurants were awarded the first Michelin stars in the Middle East on June 21 as dozens of the city’s eateries made it into the prestigious gastronomic guide.

Two restaurants were given two-star ratings, another nine gained one star and 14 received the Bib Gourmand for value-for-money gourmet fare.

Dubai, the United Arab Emirates’ commercial hub, joins a growing number of cities worldwide covered by the coveted French listings.

Inspectors spent months visiting eateries “from the most elegant and luxurious restaurants run by globally renowned chefs, to the simple bistro operated by friendly locals,” Michelin guide international director Gwendal Poullennec said at the announcement event at Dubai Opera.

“It’s a historic moment for Dubai and the Michelin guide,” he told AFP.

Sixty-nine restaurants serving 21 types of cuisine were listed, including Italian, Japanese, Arabic, French and Indian.

Il Ristorante -- Niko Romito, and STAY by Yannick Alleno, which is on Dubai’s Palm development of man-made islands, were the two-star winners.

“This I believe should be a game-changer,” Firas Fawaz, founder and managing partner of featured restaurant The Artisan, told AFP.

“You have the international standard... that pushes us to go the extra mile to deliver something different from the norm.”

Created in 1900 by the brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin of tyre company Michelin for motorists, the guide has become a reference for food lovers and has been known to make or break careers.

Poullenec said Dubai’s 90 percent expat population, of 200 nationalities, had created an “epicurean kaleidoscope” in the desert city.

Dubai’s inclusion is a recognition of the different nationalities “bringing their experience, their background and culture into every single bite,” Issam Kazem, CEO of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce, told AFP.

michelin star,

TURKEY İsmailağa jamia leader Ustaosmanoğlu dead at 93

İsmailağa jamia leader Ustaosmanoğlu dead at 93
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

    Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

  2. Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis

    Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis

  3. Legal base formed for glamping in Türkiye

    Legal base formed for glamping in Türkiye

  4. Türkiye accelerates efforts against wildfires on 2nd day

    Türkiye accelerates efforts against wildfires on 2nd day

  5. Türkiye continues efforts for export of Ukrainian grain: Turkish FM

    Türkiye continues efforts for export of Ukrainian grain: Turkish FM
Recommended
Gate of Hell opens to visitors

Gate of Hell opens to visitors
Misty sunrise for the summer solstice at Stonehenge

Misty sunrise for the summer solstice at Stonehenge
US jury finds Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teen in 1970s

US jury finds Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teen in 1970s
Redbull Istanbul Unlocked in July

Redbull Istanbul Unlocked in July
Sheeran awarded costs for ‘Shape of You’ copyright win

Sheeran awarded costs for ‘Shape of You’ copyright win
Stars help launch Paramount+ in UK

Stars help launch Paramount+ in UK
WORLD Monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic ready to meet demand

Monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic ready to meet demand

As the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, Danish company Bavarian Nordic has seen its order book fill up as the usually rare disease spreads around the world.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

In a widely expected move, the Central Bank decided to keep its policy rate, the one-week repo rate, unchanged at 14 percent on June 23. 
SPORTS 16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend

16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend

Some 350 athletes from 16 countries will strike out in the 16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Open Water Swim Event, also known as “one race in two countries.”