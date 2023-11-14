Dubai Air Show opens as aviation soars following pandemic lockdowns

Dubai Air Show opens as aviation soars following pandemic lockdowns

DUBAI
Dubai Air Show opens as aviation soars following pandemic lockdowns

The biennial Dubai Air Show opened yesterday as airlines are poised to make major aircraft purchases after rebounding from the groundings of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing announced an order of 45 737 MAX aircraft from budget carrier SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa on the first day of the event.

The order for 45 planes — 28 737-8s and 17 737-10s — includes options that could extend to 90 aircraft, potentially more than doubling the Turkish-German carrier's fleet of 66.

The ordered planes' list price would value the deal at more than $5 billion, although usually discounts are negotiated for large orders.

"It's the largest order in the history of SunExpress," Max Kownatzki, CEO of the low-cost joint venture, said at the signing ceremony.

Emirates airline also announced a $52 billion order for 95 Boeing planes yesterday.

A bumper week of deals would underline the sector's recovery from the COVID pandemic.

Global aviation is booming after the pandemic saw worldwide lockdowns and aircraft grounded.

Air traffic is now at 97 percent of pre-COVID levels, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Middle Eastern airlines, which supply key East-West routes for global travel, saw a 26.6 percent increase in September traffic compared to a year earlier, IATA says.

While commercial aviation takes much of the attention, arms manufacturers also have exhibitions at the show. Two major Israeli firms — Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and Israel Aerospace Industries had been slated to participate.

The firm Russian Helicopters will likely have staff on hand for the air show after appearing at the Abu Dhabi arms fair earlier this year despite being sanctioned by the U.S. and others over Moscow's attack on Ukraine. ROSCOSMOS, the Russian state space company, is also at the show.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baby at center of legal battle dies

Baby at center of legal battle dies
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baby at center of legal battle dies

    Baby at center of legal battle dies

  2. Titanic menu sells for £84,000 at UK auction

    Titanic menu sells for £84,000 at UK auction

  3. 1,600-year-old seeds found in ancient kitchen

    1,600-year-old seeds found in ancient kitchen

  4. Saving Brazil's golden monkey, one green corridor at a time

    Saving Brazil's golden monkey, one green corridor at a time

  5. Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

    Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal
Recommended
International students have returned to US colleges

International students have returned to US colleges
Nations gather in Nairobi to negotiate plastics treaty

Nations gather in Nairobi to negotiate plastics treaty
Current account posts $1.9 billion surplus in September

Current account posts $1.9 billion surplus in September
Pace of growth in retail sales slows

Pace of growth in retail sales slows
Auto production increases 19 percent in October

Auto production increases 19 percent in October
Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal
WORLD US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

The United States carried out strikes against two Iran-linked sites in Syria on Sunday in response to attacks on American forces, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.
ECONOMY Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

A Japanese vice finance minister stepped down yesterday, amid criticism from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet, after admitting his company's repeated failures to pay taxes, a further setback to Kishida's unpopular government.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.