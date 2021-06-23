Drug dealers disguised as motorcycle couriers to break curfews

ISTANBUL

With motorcycle delivery services becoming widespread in Turkey due to the COVID-19 restrictions, drug dealers have found it as new shipping and sales method to run their business under the disguise of motorcycle couriers.



As the reports on the seizure of large amounts of drugs in the bags of the motorcycle couriers who were stopped on suspicion in Istanbul became more frequent lately, a sector representative informed a group of reporters regarding the “emerging situation.”



“The number of drug dealers who pretend to be motorcycle couriers to break the curfews has increased a lot,” said Mustafa Özdemir, the chairman of Motorcycle Couriers Association, adding that similar incidents were encountered a lot lately and suspicious situations were reported to the police.



As a result of these notifications, security forces have been following motorcycle couriers more closely and have been inspecting companies that provide takeaway services, he said.



“Our suggestion is to make the vocational certificates to be given by the Vocational Qualifications Authority obligatory in the sector and the sector to be controlled,” he added.