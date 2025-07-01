Drought shrinks flamingo numbers in Lake Tuz

Lake Tuz, a major breeding ground for thousands of flamingos each year, has witnessed a sharp decline in flamingo numbers due to severe drought, forcing the birds to shift their migration routes to other wetlands across Türkiye.

Mustafa Uzun, head of the Department of Conservation, Monitoring and Special Environmental Protection Zones at the General Directorate for the Protection of Natural Assets under the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, told state-run Anadolu Agency that Lake Tuz is characterized by extreme salinity, making it home to a wide array of vulnerable biological diversity.

The ministry, Uzun said, conducts annual conservation and monitoring efforts in the area to protect both species and habitats, emphasizing that Lake Tuz is one of the most significant flamingo breeding sites in the world.

“Every year, we carry out fieldwork to protect breeding colonies essential for sustaining the flamingo population,” he noted. “This year, however, we are facing extreme weather conditions. Lake Tuz is among the driest areas in Türkiye, and temperatures in the region have been above seasonal norms.”

No evidence of mass deaths

Last year, some 5,600 to 6,000 adult flamingos were recorded in the area, according to Uzun. “This year, our field studies with academics revealed the number has dropped to around 2,000. Naturally, the number of chicks has also decreased,” he said.

Reduced rainfall and water availability have directly impacted the breeding season, Uzun added, but stressed this does not mean flamingos have vanished from Türkiye.

“Flamingos instinctively relocate to areas with more abundant water where they can safely raise their chicks. Many have moved to İzmir, Balıkesir and Mersin and are continuing to breed there.”

Responding to media claims suggesting mass flamingo deaths, Uzun rejected the reports, stating, “There is absolutely no mass death at Lake Tuz. Based on academic surveys, approximately 2,000 adult flamingos have been observed. We’ve been conducting uninterrupted field visits for ten days and have found no evidence of mass mortality. The chicks are clustering in various parts of the lake, feeding and strengthening ahead of migration.”

Uzun explained that the ministry not only intervenes during periods of water shortage but also implements long-term water management and habitat conservation strategies to maintain the sustainability of Lake Tuz and its surrounding wetlands.

“To keep the ecosystem alive, we support the area with water deliveries, even using tankers when necessary, to ensure flamingos have access to viable habitats,” he said.

