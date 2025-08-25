Drought map reveals Türkiye’s soil losing vital moisture

Drought map reveals Türkiye’s soil losing vital moisture

ZONGULDAK
Drought map reveals Türkiye’s soil losing vital moisture

Türkiye’s soil has lost significant moisture this year, according to the findings from a special software developed by Turkish scientists to map drought levels across the country using data from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellites.

 

By analyzing satellite images from May, June and the first 20 days of August, Professor Şenol Hakan Kutoğlu of Zonguldak Bülent Ecevit University and his team produced a comprehensive “drought map” showing that vegetation is under water stress, with some areas having lost their plant cover entirely.

 

“This year has been extremely poor in rainfall. The soil has lost its moisture, and we are facing a serious drought across Türkiye,” Kutoğlu said.

 

The maps show stark differences between months. Dark red zones often mark areas destroyed by wildfires, while white indicates regions unaffected by drought. Shades of pink, ranging from white to red, highlight solids and vegetation that have lost water content.

 

According to Kutoğlu, the impact is clearly visible in everyday life. “When rain falls and the soil absorbs water, plants feed by drawing water from the soil through their roots. When there is no rain, plants cannot draw enough water from the soil and experience what we call water stress. Leaves, branches, landscaping, and lawns dry out,” he explained.

 

He emphasized that solutions must be both agricultural and urban — shifting to less water-demanding crops, planting drought-resistant species in cities, adopting green roof systems and installing rainwater collection infrastructure.

 

Pointing to climate change as the driving force, Kutoğlu underlined the urgency to act now. “It appears humanity cannot reverse climate change. We must learn to live with it and take measures accordingly."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism
LATEST NEWS

  1. France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

    France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

  2. Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

    Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

  3. Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

    Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

  4. İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

    İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

  5. Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim

    Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim
Recommended
Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital
Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

Former MKE head detained in crime group probe
İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention
Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim

Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim
DEM Partys İmralı talks set to resume this week

DEM Party's İmralı talks set to resume this week
Turkish, Libyan military officials meet in Benghazi

Turkish, Libyan military officials meet in Benghazi
Erdoğan urges unity on key battles anniversary

Erdoğan urges unity on key battle's anniversary
WORLD France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France's foreign ministry officials met on Aug. 25 with a representative of U.S. ambassador Charles Kushner after the American diplomat was summoned over his letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging the country did not do enough to combat antisemitism.
ECONOMY Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

A sweeping overhaul of Türkiye's Special Consumption Tax (SCT) system at the end of July has flipped the country’s automotive market dynamics, driving demand for domestically produced vehicles and setting the stage for a potential all-time sales record in August.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿