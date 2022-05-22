Driver sleeps, 3 die in bus crash

  • May 22 2022 15:59:00

Driver sleeps, 3 die in bus crash

NİĞDE
Driver sleeps, 3 die in bus crash

Three people have died after a bus, carrying some 44 university students who attended a “Youth Feast” event in the province of Adana, swerved off a highway and crashed in the Central Anatolian province of Niğde.

“The first testimony of the driver shows the accident occurred as he slept on wheel,” Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said late on May 22.

The accident occurred at 4 a.m. while the bus was on route to the province of Konya from Adana, killing three students of Selçuk University and injuring more than 40.

The deceased were studying mechatronics engineering, art history and sociology, said their friends on board.

One of the injured was the driver, who confessed that he slept at the wheel in his first testimony. However, after the first aid, his health situation got worse and the driver, whose identity was not declared, was transferred to a university hospital in Konya.

It is alleged that he has a risk of death.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a condolence message just after the news spread.

“I give my condolences to three young people, who died in an accident while returning to Konya after the feast in Adana that we have held,” Erdoğan said.

The president also wished a quick recovery to all the injured at the accident.

“Some 28 youths are under observation, including five in intensive units. The accident seemed to happen as the driver slept,” Soylu said after visiting the wounded students in a hospital.

All ministers of the cabinet also issued condolence messages.

Turkey, bus crash,

TURKEY Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning

Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning
MOST POPULAR

  1. Average house price exceeds 1 mln Turkish Liras

    Average house price exceeds 1 mln Turkish Liras

  2. Ukrainian shoppers returning to Istanbul’s Laleli

    Ukrainian shoppers returning to Istanbul’s Laleli

  3. Ferry services between Hatay, Turkish Cyprus start

    Ferry services between Hatay, Turkish Cyprus start

  4. Museum bans historian with baby to enter, stirs controversy

    Museum bans historian with baby to enter, stirs controversy

  5. Turkish cyber police to examine YouTubers airing children

    Turkish cyber police to examine YouTubers airing children
Recommended
Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning

Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning
Turkey to celebrate ‘Environment Week’ annually

Turkey to celebrate ‘Environment Week’ annually
No monkeypox case in Turkey: Ministry

No monkeypox case in Turkey: Ministry
Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders on their NATO bids

Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders on their NATO bids
CHP held ‘Voice of the Nation’ rally in Istanbul

CHP held ‘Voice of the Nation’ rally in Istanbul
Erdoğan says AKP embraces entire nation on way to 2023 elections

Erdoğan says AKP embraces entire nation on way to 2023 elections
WORLD Israel reports first case of monkeypox, suspects others

Israel reports first case of monkeypox, suspects others

Israeli authorities say they have detected the country’s first case of monkeypox in a man who returned from abroad and were looking into other suspected cases.

ECONOMY Abbott CEO apologizes for US baby formula shortage

Abbott CEO apologizes for US baby formula shortage

The head of baby formula manufacturer Abbott apologized Saturday to US families affected by the shortage of the essential supply.
SPORTS Heat battle past Celtics to take series lead

Heat battle past Celtics to take series lead

Bam Adebayo delivered a 31-point masterpiece as the Miami Heat dug deep to defeat the Boston Celtics 109-103 on the road and take a crucial 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference finals series on May 21.