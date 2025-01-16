Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

MUĞLA
The driver responsible for the death of former national basketball player İlkan Karaman in a traffic accident has surrendered and was subsequently sent to the prison in the southwestern province of Muğla.

The incident occurred on Sept. 8 last year, when Karaman was hit by a vehicle driven by Emre Ali Önder while crossing the road.

Critically injured in the accident, Karaman succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention.

Post-accident evaluations revealed that Önder had a significant percent of blood alcohol concentration exceeding Türkiye’s legal limit for operating a motor vehicle.

Further investigation uncovered beer bottles scattered inside the vehicle, corroborating Önder's admission of being intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Initially detained, Önder was released after four months of incarceration following a court decision rendered during a hearing on Jan. 10.

However, the prosecution contested this ruling, prompting the issuance of a renewed detention warrant. Önder now faces charges of "causing death by deliberate negligence," with a potential prison sentence ranging from two to nine years.

Karaman, a native of the northwestern city of Tekirdağ, had a notable career in Turkish basketball, playing for top teams such as Pınar Karşıyaka, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.

Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce
