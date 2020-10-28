Driver-free metro line opens free of charge for 10 days

The metro line between Mecidiyeköy and Mahmutbey, which is “the first driver-free metro” line in the European side of Istanbul, was opened on Oct. 28.



Ekrem İmamoğlu, the mayor of the metropolis who is under coronavirus treatment in a hospital, said the metro line will be without charge for the residents for 10 days in a video message that he uploaded in his social media accounts.



“My friends planned a two-days free ride. But I thought once more and decided to serve the line free for 10 days. Yes, it will be free for 10 days to help you get used to it,” announced the mayor.



“This is my fourth day in the hospital. Everything is going well. My only concern is being away from you,” the mayor said while addressing the information about the metro lines.