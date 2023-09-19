Barrymore postpones her show’s new season launch

Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she'll wait until the labor issues are resolved.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore posted on Instagram on Sept. 17. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.”

Barrymore’s initial decision to return to the air yesterday - without her three union writers and with picketers outside her studio - was met with pushback on social media. Her show resumed taping in New York last week and was picketed by striking writers.

Other daytime shows have resumed. “The View” has returned for its 27th season on ABC, while “Tamron Hall” and “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” neither are governed by writers guild rules, have also been producing fresh episodes. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and “The Talk” restarted yesterday.

Ariel Dumas, head writer and supervising producer for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” reacted on X, formerly Twitter: “This is really great,” she wrote, saying "The Drew Barrymore Show” “decided to do the right thing. I hope @TheView and others will follow suit."

As long as the hosts and guests don’t discuss or promote work covered by television, theatrical or streaming contracts, they’re not technically breaking the strike. That’s because talk shows are covered under a separate contract, the so-called Network Code, from the one actors and writers are striking. The Network Code also covers reality TV, sports, morning news shows, soap operas and game shows.

Barrymore's stance prompted the National Book Awards to uninvite her as host in November. The organization rescinded her invitation “in light of the announcement that ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ will resume production.”

The ongoing strike pits Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.

