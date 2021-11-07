Dozens of irregular migrants rescued off coast of Turkey

  • November 07 2021 10:38:00

BALIKESİR/MUĞLA
Coast Guard units rescued 54 irregular migrants off Balıkesir province in western Turkey.

Coast Guard elements were informed that dozens of migrants were stranded on rubber boats off Altınova neighborhood in Balıkesir and launched a rescue operation.

The migrants, who were pushed back into Turkey's territorial waters by Greece, were rescued and referred to the Coast Guard Command on the island of Cunda.

In the meantime, as many as seven irregular migrants were rescued in the Aegean Sea off western Turkey, while search and rescue operations continue for three others, the country's Coast Guard Command reported on Nov. 6.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that a helicopter, two boats, and a diving team had been dispatched to the area on Nov. 5 evening upon receiving information that a boat was sinking off the coastal town of Bodrum in Muğla province.

Seven irregular migrants were rescued on the sea surface and taken ashore in good health.

Search and rescue operations have since resumed upon learning of three more migrants still missing.

