Don't camp out, Amsterdam tells Swifties

Don't camp out, Amsterdam tells Swifties

AMSTERDAM
Dont camp out, Amsterdam tells Swifties

Fans of Taylor Swift have been warned not to camp out overnight to secure the best spots when the U.S. pop sensation rolls into Amsterdam for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Swift is playing three sell-out shows in the Dutch capital on July 4, 5 and 6 — part of her world tour that has smashed records for the highest-grossing ever.

"You are not allowed to camp or spend the night in the public space around the Johan Cruijff ArenA," said the Amsterdam council, warning police would fine offenders.

Amsterdam officials also warned against so-called "Taylor-gating," where Swifties without tickets turn up to listen outside the stadium and swap friendship bracelets.

"Only come to the ArenA area if you are going to the concert," said Mick Werkendam, crowd manager at the council.

"And the roof of the ArenA is closed. So you won't hear or see anything of Taylor Swift or the concert," added Werkendam.

For her first European stop in Paris, some fans camped out two days in advance to ensure they got as close as possible to their idol.

The Eras Tour has already worked its way across North and South America and Asia since starting in March 2023.

By the end of the year, it had already become the first to sell more than $1 billion in tickets and is on track to more than double that by the time it concludes in Vancouver this December.

Swift's popularity shows no sign of dimming — her new album shifted 1.4 million copies on its first day and broke every streaming record going, reaching a billion streams on Spotify within five days.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German industrial orders decline again in May

German industrial orders decline again in May
LATEST NEWS

  1. German industrial orders decline again in May

    German industrial orders decline again in May

  2. Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IEA

    Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IEA

  3. Automotive sector driving force behind Türkiye’s exports

    Automotive sector driving force behind Türkiye’s exports

  4. Turkish contractors eyeing deals in Saudi market

    Turkish contractors eyeing deals in Saudi market

  5. Türkiye records highest June temperature in Europe: Expert

    Türkiye records highest June temperature in Europe: Expert
Recommended
Pompidou Centers New York branch suspended

Pompidou Center's New York branch suspended
Tourists seek out Nordic holidays to keep cool

Tourists seek out Nordic holidays to keep cool
Frances Arles photo fest goes beneath the surface

France's Arles photo fest goes 'beneath the surface'
Beetlejuice sequel to open Venice Film Festival

Beetlejuice sequel to open Venice Film Festival
Divers turn conservationists as corals bleach worldwide

Divers turn conservationists as corals bleach worldwide
Olympic swimmers aim for gold with high-tech suits

Olympic swimmers aim for gold with high-tech suits
Napoleon pistols up for auction

Napoleon pistols up for auction
WORLD Labour tipped for historic win as UK voters go to the polls

Labour tipped for historic win as UK voters go to the polls

Britons voted Thursday in a general election widely expected to emphatically return the opposition Labour party to power and end nearly a decade-and-a-half of Conservative rule.

ECONOMY German industrial orders decline again in May

German industrial orders decline again in May

German factory orders fell for a fifth consecutive month in May, official data showed on Thursday, the latest sign that the recovery in Europe's biggest economy was struggling to gain momentum.

SPORTS Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after winning a thriller with Austria 2-1 as both countries reached the last eight of a European Championship for the first time since 2008.
﻿