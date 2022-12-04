Doncic, Hardaway carry Mavs over Knicks

Doncic, Hardaway carry Mavs over Knicks

LOS ANGELES
Doncic, Hardaway carry Mavs over Knicks

Dallas star Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr took it to the New York Knicks in the third quarter on Dec. 3 on the way to a 121-100 NBA victory at Madison Square Garden.

Doncic scored 30 points and Hardaway added 28 against his former team, the two combining for 36 points in the third quarter alone when the Mavs outscored the Knicks 41-15 to take control of the contest.

Both Doncic, with 19 third-quarter points, and Hardaway, with 17, outscored the Knicks in the period, a stat-line that Mavs coach Jason Kidd called “pretty impressive.”

Five of Hardaway’s eight three-pointers came in the third quarter, his fifth from beyond the arc in the period giving Dallas a 10-point lead.

Jalen Brunson, who departed Dallas for the Knicks in free agency after last season, finished with just 13 points.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24, but with the Mavs dialing in on him defensively, he scored just three in the second half.

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks earned a bounce-back win despite the absence of two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, beating the Hornets 105-96 in Charlotte.

In Los Angeles, Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis connected on 10 of his 11 shots from the field on the way to a game-high 24 points, as the Kings whipped the Clippers 123-96.

Sabonis was a perfect six-for-six with two three-pointers in the opening quarter, scoring 15 points as the Kings took a 38-24 lead after the first period.

They never trailed after that, dealing the injury-hit Clippers their biggest defeat of the season.

Sabonis added five rebounds and six assists. Keegan Murray scored 23 points and D’Aaron Fox chipped in 14.

Brandon Boston scored 18 points off the bench to lead the Clippers, who were again without injured stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard along with Luke Kennard and Norman Powell.

 

Sports,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye jails PKK terrorist extradited from Sweden

Türkiye jails PKK terrorist extradited from Sweden
MOST POPULAR

  1. Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano alert status raised to highest level: agency

    Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano alert status raised to highest level: agency

  2. Türkiye to complete 30-kilometer-deep security corridor: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to complete 30-kilometer-deep security corridor: Erdoğan

  3. Iranian state media: Construction begins on nuclear plant

    Iranian state media: Construction begins on nuclear plant

  4. Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs

    Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs

  5. Colombia says pact reached with ELN rebels on displaced people

    Colombia says pact reached with ELN rebels on displaced people
Recommended
Fury forecasts ‘biggest year of career’

Fury forecasts ‘biggest year of career’
Brazil sweats on Neymar return ahead of South Korea clash

Brazil sweats on Neymar return ahead of South Korea clash
Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’
Ambulance drivers behind injuries at İzmir derby

Ambulance drivers behind injuries at İzmir derby
Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

Smith wins Australian PGA Championship
James shines as Lakers beat Spurs again

James shines as Lakers beat Spurs again
WORLD Indonesias Mount Semeru volcano alert status raised to highest level: agency

Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano alert status raised to highest level: agency

Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted Sunday spewing hot ash clouds a mile into the sky, prompting authorities to raise the volcano's alert status to the highest level.

ECONOMY Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Nov. 3 denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight.

SPORTS Doncic, Hardaway carry Mavs over Knicks

Doncic, Hardaway carry Mavs over Knicks

Dallas star Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr took it to the New York Knicks in the third quarter on Dec. 3 on the way to a 121-100 NBA victory at Madison Square Garden.