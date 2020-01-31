Dominic Thiem books spot in Australian Open final

  • January 31 2020 16:04:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Austria's Dominic Thiem beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 3-1 on Jan. 31 to earn his spot in the 2020 Australian Open men's final.

Fifth-seeded Thim won against seventh-seeded Zverev with 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 sets in semifinals at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

On Jan. 30, Novak Djokovic eliminated Roger Federer 3-0 to earn his spot in the 2020 Australian Open men's final.

The second-seed Djokovic won against Swiss veteran Federer with 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 sets in semifinals.

Djokovic is a seven-time Australian Open winner but has managed to bag a total of 16 grand slam titles.

The 32-year-old Serbian player will face Thiem in Feb. 2's final.

2019 Australian Open champion Djokovic is now seeking a back-to-back title in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Australian Open's Rally For Relief raised almost $5.8 million for bushfires in the country.

The 108th Australian Open is set to end on Feb. 2.

