ANKARA
Domestic tourism spending up 83 pct to 419 billion liras

Türkiye’s domestic tourism spending surged by 82.5 percent last year from 2023 to 419.3 billion Turkish Liras.

Some 88 percent of the total spending was individual expenditures, at $2.7 billion, while the spending on package tours was 50 billion liras, or a share of 11.9 percent.

The number of trips made by domestic travelers increased by 8.7 percent compared to the previous year and reached 66.8 million, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on April 22.

The average spending per domestic trip was calculated at 6,274 liras in 2024, up from 3,739 in 2023.

The share of eating and drinking in total spending was 31.8 percent, while transportation accounted for 24.3 percent, followed by accommodation at 16.7 percent.

The primary purpose of domestic trips was visiting relatives, with a high share of 57.2 percent, followed by “travel, leisure, vacation” with 35.3 percent, and health tourism with 3.7 percent.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, domestic tourism spending surged by 44.4 percent compared to the same period of 2023 to 66 billion liras.

Some 9.5 million residents made domestic trips in the fourth quarter, marking a 0.9 percent year-on-year decline, while the number of trips was down 0.4 percent to 11.5 million, showed the data.

