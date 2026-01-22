Domestic tourism spending surges 35 percent in third quarter of 2025

ANKARA
According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), domestic tourism expenditures in Türkiye rose sharply in the third quarter of 2025, climbing 34.8 percent year-on-year to reach 276.1 billion Turkish Liras ($6.37 billion)

Between July and September 2025, 21.5 million residents traveled within the country. The total number of trips involving at least one overnight stay increased by 5.5 percent compared with the same period of 2024, reaching 27.1 million.

Of the total spending, 84.5 percent – amounting to 233.45 billion liras – came from personal expenditures, while 15.5 percent, or 42.66 billion liras, was generated through package tours. The average expenditure per trip was recorded at 10,189 liras.

Breakdown of spending showed that the largest share went to food and beverages at 29.4 percent, followed by accommodation at 23.8 percent and transportation at 19.3 percent. Compared with the previous year, food and beverage expenditures rose 31.6 percent, accommodation surged 54.6 percent and transportation increased 25.7 percent.

Travel purposes were dominated by visits to relatives, accounting for 47.9 percent of all trips. Leisure, entertainment and holidays followed closely at 46.2 percent, while health-related travel represented 2.5 percent.

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE
