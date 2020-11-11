Dolmas Recipe: How to Cook & Make Dolmas Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

  • November 11 2020 14:06:51

Dolmas Recipe: How to Cook & Make Dolmas Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Dolmas Recipe: How to Cook & Make Dolmas Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Dolma is the name of the family of stuffed dishes prepared in the Balkans, South Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East. Vegetables such as zucchini, eggplant, peppers and tomatoes are cooked as the main ingredient when making dolma. These vegetables are stuffed with rice or meat. Dolmas with meat are usually served with tahini or avgolemono sauce. Dolmas with olive oil and rice are usually served with yogurt with garlic.

Ingredients:

1 kg. green pepper

6 onions

3 tablespoons of currant

2 tablespoons of pine nuts

2 tablespoons of sugar

3 coffee cups of rice

1 pinch of salt

1 pinch of black pepper

1 pinch of allspice

250 ml. olive oil

Instructions

Chop the onions into small pieces. To roast the chopped onions, pour olive oil into the heated pan. Put the onions in a pot and roast them over medium heat. To empty the peppers, cut off the top and remove the seeds from the pepper. Do not throw away the tops of the green peppers that you have cut, because you can use them as caps after you put the ingredients in the pepper. You can also use a slice of tomato as a cover.

Soak the currants in hot water.

Add the pre-soaked rice into the roasted onion. Add sugar, salt, pepper and allspice to it. Add the pine nuts to the mixture. Strain the juice of the currants and add them to the mixture. Cook this mixture over medium heat until it gets soft.

The inner ingredients are ready to be put into the green peppers. Put the prepared mixture into green peppers with a small spoon.

Place the filled peppers in a pot. Cover the tops of the peppers with the upper parts of green peppers you cut or with a tomato slice. Pour hot water from the sides of the pan so that it does not get over the peppers. Cook the dolmas over low heat.

 

 

 

 

 

how to cook dolmas, dolmas recipe, dolmas ingredients, easy recipe of dolmas,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

    New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

  2. Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

    Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

  3. Erdoğan congratulates US president-elect Biden, thanks Trump

    Erdoğan congratulates US president-elect Biden, thanks Trump

  4. Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour

    Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour

  5. Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus

    Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus
Recommended
Red Lentils Recipe: How to Cook & Make Red Lentils Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Red Lentils Recipe: How to Cook & Make Red Lentils Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
Tiramisu Recipe: How to Cook & Make Tiramisu Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Tiramisu Recipe: How to Cook & Make Tiramisu Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
Shish Kebab Recipe: How to Cook & Make Shish Kebab Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Shish Kebab Recipe: How to Cook & Make Shish Kebab Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
Rava Dosa Recipe: How to Cook & Make Rava Dosa Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Rava Dosa Recipe: How to Cook & Make Rava Dosa Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
Khachapuri (Georgian Cheese Bread) Recipe:How to Cook & Make Khachapuri Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Khachapuri (Georgian Cheese Bread) Recipe:How to Cook & Make Khachapuri Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)  
Cornbread Recipe: How to Cook & Make Cornbread Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Cornbread Recipe: How to Cook & Make Cornbread Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)
WORLD Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, officials say, while the first details are emerging of largely cut-off civilians under growing strain.
ECONOMY Turkey eases swap limits with foreign lenders

Turkey eases swap limits with foreign lenders

Turkey's banking watchdog on Nov. 11 raised currency limits for swap, forward, option, and other derivative transactions that Turkish lenders execute with non-residents. 
SPORTS Galatasarays presidential election in December

Galatasaray's presidential election in December

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray decided on Nov. 10 to hold an election for the next president and board in December.