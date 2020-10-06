Documentary on historic basilica in the making

  • October 06 2020 07:00:00

Documentary on historic basilica in the making

BURSA
Documentary on historic basilica in the making

French director Pascal Guerin has started the shooting of his documentary “The Sunken Secrets of Basilica” in the northwestern province of Bursa about the underwater basilica in Lake İznik.

Studies on the basilica in Lake İznik, selected as one of the 10 most important discoveries of 2014 by Archeology Magazine, published by the American Archeology Institute, are being carried out by the İznik Museum Directorate.

The idea of documenting the basilica, which is located about 20 meters off the coast and 2 meters deep in İznik, came up during talks between Bursa Uludağ University (BUÜ) Archeology Department academic Mustafa Şahin, who is the scientific consultant of underwater excavations, and Guerin, whom he met in France.

After finding support for the documentary, Guerin came to Bursa for the shooting with the permission of Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry. The shooting, which is set to take two years, will cover the mysterious journey of the basilica that emerged in Lake İznik and the work done so far.

The documentary explores when and what kind of natural disasters caused the structures to remain under the lake. Collaborating with the Geology Department of the Grenoble University of France, clues about the functions of underwater structures are evaluated.

Continuing his studies on the basilica, which is estimated to sink in the lake due to a series of earthquakes, Şahin has been guiding the shootings. Interviews with scientists, local administrators, representatives of the tourism sector, photographer Aykut Güngör who discovered the building, cameraman Mehmet Yiğit and the then Metropolitan Municipality Press and Public Relations Coordinator Saffet Yılmaz were made in the first part of the shootings. After Bursa, the shooting will continue in France and Italy.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Doctor gets dismissed from his duties over sexist remarks

    Doctor gets dismissed from his duties over sexist remarks

  2. Turkish TV series on way to Cannes

    Turkish TV series on way to Cannes

  3. Turkey slams Macron’s law seeking to create ‘French Islam’

    Turkey slams Macron’s law seeking to create ‘French Islam’

  4. American detained for flying drone in no-fly zone of southeastern Turkey

    American detained for flying drone in no-fly zone of southeastern Turkey

  5. Turkey urges NATO to back Azerbaijan’s unity

    Turkey urges NATO to back Azerbaijan’s unity
Recommended
Exhibition witnesses Ottoman’s modernization process

Exhibition witnesses Ottoman’s modernization process
Cineworld may close US and UK theaters after Bond film delay

Cineworld may close US and UK theaters after Bond film delay
Turkish TV series on way to Cannes

Turkish TV series on way to Cannes
The relation of casuality between artworks

The relation of casuality between artworks
Ancient kitchen, ‘women’s room’ found in Patara

Ancient kitchen, ‘women’s room’ found in Patara
Bellini’s iconic Ottoman sultan portrait opens for public visit

Bellini’s iconic Ottoman sultan portrait opens for public visit
WORLD 3 win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discovery

3 win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discovery

Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice, and British scientist Michael Houghton were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology on Oct. 5 for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.
ECONOMY Turkey launches new participation bank infrastructure

Turkey launches new participation bank infrastructure 

Turkey on Oct. 5 completed a legal infrastructure on participation banks to help them provide services for their customers in accordance with interest-free finance principles, sources familiar with the issue said.
SPORTS Turkish Grand Prix to be held without spectators

Turkish Grand Prix to be held without spectators

Formula One's 2020 Turkish Grand Prix on Nov. 13-15 will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak, state broadcaster TRT reported on Oct. 5, citing the Istanbul governor's office.