Documentary captures how surfing became healing for quake survivors in Hatay

HATAY

In Hatay — a province still reeling from the devastation of the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes that hit Türkiye’s south — the Hatay Surf Center, established in the aftermath of the disaster, is not only serving as a powerful vehicle for healing among local youth but also producing national surfing champions.

This extraordinary story is captured in the new documentary “Hayatın Çizgisi” (The Line of Life).

For those who lived through the catastrophe, recovering — both materially and emotionally — has been a formidable challenge.

Deniz Toprak, a seasoned surfer who first, initially traveled to Hatay as a volunteer, discovered Samandağ district’s surf-friendly waters and, with the help of local fishermen, began building what would become the Hatay Surf Center. The center focuses on children aged 10 to 16 and has introduced more than 1,000 young people to surfing since its establishment.

Hayatın Çizgisi emphasizes the profound transformation these adolescents have undergone. From withdrawn, insecure and hopeless individuals in the aftermath of tragedy, they emerge with goals, confidence and a renewed sense of purpose through surfing.

The film avoids dwelling on despair, instead spotlighting the bright eyes, determined spirits and infectious optimism of its young protagonists.

Their success speaks volumes. At the 2025 Turkish National Surfing Championship held June 10-11, Hatay Surf Center athletes won six medals, including gold in the Under-18 Shortboard Men’s category. In addition, two of the eight athletes representing Türkiye in upcoming European tournaments hail from the center.

Toprak reflected, “I came to Hatay with no thought of surfing, just wanting to help. What started as an idea became a life-changing journey for me, these kids and their families. We’ve built something sustainable, but we still need support to keep it going.”

“We want to create a space where children can pursue their dreams and realize themselves freely. The sparkle in their eyes, their connection with the waves and their self-confidence that grows stronger every day give hope not only for Hatay but also for the whole of Türkiye."