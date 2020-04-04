Doctors reduce burden on their colleagues with ‘virtual hospital’

  • April 04 2020 07:01:00

Doctors reduce burden on their colleagues with ‘virtual hospital’

ISTANBUL
Doctors reduce burden on their colleagues with ‘virtual hospital’

More than 60 doctors from different branches, who came together to alleviate the workload of physicians struggling with COVID-19 on the field, are providing free consultancy services to citizens on social media.

Within the scope of the project named “Virtual Hospital,” volunteer physicians who want to reduce the density in hospitals have been providing support to patients who are not in need of urgent treatment or who are afraid of going to hospital, as risks of catching the virus there are high.

Anesthesiologist Nebahat Bulut, a co-founder of the platform, helps patients who have previously gone to hospital and had a blood or urine test, an x-Ray or MR screening, but could not see their results.

Names and social media accounts of experts providing voluntary consultancy services are listed on the platform.

Volunteer physicians on the platform, including experts in many fields, are answering the questions that citizens are curious about.

Indicating that about 250 people have contacted her through this way, Bulut said that citizens were explained their conditions and the results in simple languages, as medical reports could be illegible for people not familiar with the language.

Saying that the intensive care infrastructure in Turkey is at a level that will overcome the difficulties, Bulut, however, pointed to the possibility of overcapacity.

“When 55 patients arrive at a 50-bed hospital at the same time, you have to exclude those five patients. In order not to fall into such a situation, we should leave these intensive care beds that we all need to patients who need it as much as possible,” she said.

While the number of adult intensive care beds per 100,000 people in 2012 was 20.1 in Turkey, this rate increased to 29.4 in 2018.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens under 20

    Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens under 20

  2. Virus spreading via different routes in Turkey

    Virus spreading via different routes in Turkey

  3. Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 425, with 20,921 total cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 425, with 20,921 total cases

  4. ‘Coronaphobia’ spreading quickly among people: Experts

    ‘Coronaphobia’ spreading quickly among people: Experts

  5. Istanbul mulls stricter curfew rules

    Istanbul mulls stricter curfew rules
Recommended
Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens under 20

Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens under 20
Turkeys coronavirus death toll rises to 425, with 20,921 total cases

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 425, with 20,921 total cases
Virus spreading via different routes in Turkey

Virus spreading via different routes in Turkey
First indigenous ventilator to be delivered mid-month

First indigenous ventilator to be delivered mid-month
‘Coronaphobia’ spreading quickly among people: Experts

‘Coronaphobia’ spreading quickly among people: Experts
Some 160 Turkish nationals waiting on quarantined vessel at Greek port

Some 160 Turkish nationals waiting on quarantined vessel at Greek port
WORLD UK wants to work with Turkey to meet demand for medical equipment: Ambassador

UK wants to work with Turkey to meet demand for medical equipment: Ambassador

The coronavirus pandemic has created a huge demand in countries for certain sorts of medical equipment and much of this is manufactured in Turkey, British Ambassador to Ankara Dominick Chilcott has told Hürriyet Daily News, expressing his country’s will to further cooperate with Turkey to meet the demand in the two countries.
ECONOMY Hazelnut exports reap $1.65 bln in Sept-March

Hazelnut exports reap $1.65 bln in Sept-March

Turkey, the world's biggest hazelnut supplier, yielded revenues of $1.65 billion from the nuts exports between September 2019 and this March, according to a regional trade group on April 2.
SPORTS Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest

Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest 

Turkish football leagues can start at the beginning of June at the earliest, the Turkish Football Federation has said in a statement on April 3. 