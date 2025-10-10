Doctors, real estate agents may face annual levy

ANKARA
In a move to ensure fair taxation, the Treasury and Finance Ministry plans to impose an annual levy on certain professions such as doctors, jewelers, real estate agents and car dealers, where reported incomes frequently fall short of actual earnings.

The measure comes as part of a broader campaign to combat the informal economy.

According to data reviewed by the ministry, private doctors declared their average monthly gross income of just 61,000 Turkish Liras (around $1,460), car dealers 7,800 liras and real estate agents as little as 5,200 liras — figures authorities deem suspiciously low, pointing to widespread underreporting and potential tax evasion.

Currently, there are nearly 179,000 registered professionals across the affected sectors — 13,536 jewelers, 78,560 car dealers and 86,488 real estate agents — operating with licenses issued by the Trade Ministry.

In addition, about 28,000 doctors are self-employed and subject to income tax declarations.

Under the upcoming regulation, these professionals would continue to pay income tax but would also be required to pay a fixed annual fee, the amount of which is still under discussion.

The ministry stated that the levy aims to promote tax fairness, ensuring that “those who earn more pay more” while reducing tax evasion through underreported income declarations.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek recently highlighted disparities in reported earnings during a public address, noting that “some professions report unrealistically low incomes.”

He added that enhanced audits have already prompted increases in reported figures, particularly in the jewelry sector.

“We will further intensify our fight against the informal economy,” Şimşek said, emphasizing the government’s determination to strengthen fiscal discipline.

The new annual levy is expected to be introduced later this year once the ministry finalizes the scope and rates for each profession.

