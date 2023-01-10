Doctors rally against latest rules for private hospitals in Istanbul

Doctors rally against latest rules for private hospitals in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Doctors rally against latest rules for private hospitals in Istanbul

Doctors have rallied in Istanbul’s Kadıköy to protest against the Private Hospitals Regulation as it “prevents self-employed doctors from doing their jobs.

In the protest attended by the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), Istanbul Medical Chamber, many health professional organizations and the Republican People’s Party (CHP) deputies, a joint press statement titled “Withdraw the Oct. 6 and Jan. 7 regulations” was read, which cited the Health Ministry’s move that makes self-employed doctors, who don’t have contracts with private health institutions, interrupt the treatment of their patients.

The statement said most of the self-employed doctors who have private practice were prevented from performing surgery with the regulation published by the ministry.

“We will defend to the end the right of the independent exercise of the profession, which is the most fundamental right of all physicians, and the freedom of our patients to choose their physician,” said Güray Kılıç from the Istanbul Medical Chamber.

The new regulation has deepened the existing problem, said Mahir Özmen, a professor from the Turkish Society of Surgery and Practices Association, describing the regulation as causing more doctors to go abroad.

“Unfortunately, it forced the physicians to work in a single hospital and under the conditions and prices determined by that hospital. We are completely against this enslaved method of medicine,” he added.

Reminding that more than 2,500 people requested the necessary documents from the TTB to go abroad since last year, Murat Emanetoğlu, a doctor from the Practices Association, said, “Physicians who have just graduated will also have to go abroad as they won’t be able to practice self-employment.”

“There are many ways to retain good physicians in public and private hospitals. The way to do this should not be by preventing self-employment rights,” said Özcan Çakmak, a professor.

protests,

TÜRKIYE HDP should be permanently banned, says chief prosecutor

HDP should be permanently banned, says chief prosecutor
LATEST NEWS

  1. HDP should be permanently banned, says chief prosecutor

    HDP should be permanently banned, says chief prosecutor

  2. Bahçeli slams opposition for accusing MHP of involvement in former official's murder

    Bahçeli slams opposition for accusing MHP of involvement in former official's murder

  3. Bridge, highway tolls not to be hiked this year

    Bridge, highway tolls not to be hiked this year

  4. Zelensky says Ukraine resisting 'tougher assaults' in Soledar

    Zelensky says Ukraine resisting 'tougher assaults' in Soledar

  5. Classified docs from Biden's VP period found at Washington think tank

    Classified docs from Biden's VP period found at Washington think tank
Recommended
HDP should be permanently banned, says chief prosecutor

HDP should be permanently banned, says chief prosecutor
Bahçeli slams opposition for accusing MHP of involvement in former officials murder

Bahçeli slams opposition for accusing MHP of involvement in former official's murder
Erdoğan condemns violence against Brazils Lula

Erdoğan condemns violence against Brazil's Lula
Türkiye welcomes 6-month extension of cross-border Syria aid by UN

Türkiye welcomes 6-month extension of cross-border Syria aid by UN
Antalya broke ‘Turkish expatriates record’ last year

Antalya broke ‘Turkish expatriates record’ last year
‘Food Express’ sets off for animals in shelters in country’s east

‘Food Express’ sets off for animals in shelters in country’s east
Bank manager who looted millions caught after 19 years

Bank manager who looted millions caught after 19 years
WORLD Zelensky says Ukraine resisting tougher assaults in Soledar

Zelensky says Ukraine resisting 'tougher assaults' in Soledar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday his troops were withstanding "new and even tougher assaults" on Soledar, near the eastern city of Bakhmut that Moscow has been trying to capture for months.

ECONOMY Bridge, highway tolls not to be hiked this year

Bridge, highway tolls not to be hiked this year

Tolls charged for bridges and highways will not be increased in 2023, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced.
SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.