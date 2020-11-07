DNA leads to arrest in killing of teen after 19 years

  • November 07 2020 07:00:00

DNA leads to arrest in killing of teen after 19 years

ISTANBUL
DNA leads to arrest in killing of teen after 19 years

The parents of a 12-year-old murder victim have been arrested as a result of a DNA test just when a case of homicide, which occurred 19 years ago in Istanbul, was about to drop due to the 20-year statute of limitations.

The 12-year-old middle school student, Hande Çinkitaş, was found dead in her home in Istanbul’s Ataşehir district in 2001.

Investigating teams at the crime scene found that the young victim had been hit on the head with a hammer and her throat had been cut with a knife.

Forensic material had been collected in the crime scene, but technology at the time did not exist to process this evidence.

Father Nezih Çinkitaş and stepmother Şehnaz Çinkitaş, who were detained after the murder, were released after a DNA analysis failed.

Months before the case was expected to drop as the statute of limitations were set to expire, it was reopened by police teams.

The police obtained new information and tested the DNA samples found on the scene and on the knife with new kits brought from abroad.

In the examination, DNA belonging to Nezih Çinkitaş was found on the sharp side of the knife.

The police detained the father, the stepmother and their neighbor H. O. K., identified only with initials.

The couple was referred to the court as the neighbor was released after being interrogated by the prosecutor’s office.

“I was at my sister’s house on the day of the incident. I don’t have the slightest connection to the killing,” the stepmother said.

But the father accused his wife in the court.

“It will be understood that the perpetrator was my wife in the murder of my daughter. She had even stabbed three people in my presence. My daughter was not very good with Şehnaz,” he said.

The couple has been arrested and sent to prison.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey pays part of Somalia’s IMF debt for relief initiative

    Turkey pays part of Somalia’s IMF debt for relief initiative

  2. Worker’s milk bath causes dairy plant to close down

    Worker’s milk bath causes dairy plant to close down

  3. Falling water level in Istanbul dams increases risk of disease

    Falling water level in Istanbul dams increases risk of disease

  4. Turkey tightens inspections as virus cases increase

    Turkey tightens inspections as virus cases increase

  5. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video obtain licenses in Turkey

    Netflix, Amazon Prime Video obtain licenses in Turkey
Recommended
Turkey tests indigenous UAV camera

Turkey tests indigenous UAV camera
Ankara following US elections impartially: VP Oktay

Ankara following US elections impartially: VP Oktay

Turkish president, top Bosnian leader meet in Istanbul

Turkish president, top Bosnian leader meet in Istanbul
Turkey ready for cooperation with US administration regardless of who is elected: Turkish FM

Turkey ready for cooperation with US administration regardless of who is elected: Turkish FM
Worker’s milk bath causes dairy plant to close down

Worker’s milk bath causes dairy plant to close down
Turkey pays part of Somalia’s IMF debt for relief initiative

Turkey pays part of Somalia’s IMF debt for relief initiative
WORLD Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, was arrested and transferred to the detention center of the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Nov. 5 to face charges of war crimes.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $820 mln cash deficit in October

Treasury posts $820 mln cash deficit in October

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 6.68 billion Turkish liras ($820 million) in October, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Nov. 6. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe executives acquitted from match-fixing case

Fenerbahçe executives acquitted from match-fixing case

The former chairperson of the Fenerbahçe football club, Aziz Yıldırım, and 22 other suspects have been acquitted of all charges on match-fixing, seven years after Yıldırım was released from prison in the case he claimed to be “a plot” against him by FETÖ.