Diyarbakır Prison handed over to provincial museum directorate

Diyarbakır Prison handed over to provincial museum directorate

DİYARBAKIR
Diyarbakır Prison handed over to provincial museum directorate

Long associated with cruelty, torture, and inhumane acts after the Sept. 12, 1980, coup d’état, Diyarbakır Prison in southeastern Türkiye has been transferred to the Diyarbakır Museum Directorate of the Culture and Tourism Ministry to serve as a museum.

The prison, which will serve as the Memorial and Ethnography Museum, was transferred to the provincial museum directorate by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

While the decision of the board was taken for the demolition of some of the structures inside the campus of the prison, some of them will be strengthened.

The structure, comprising five blocks, a total area of 49,204 square meters and an indoor area of 16,462 square meters, will have two entrance doors after the completion of necessary works.

The protocol regarding the transfer of the prison from the Justice Ministry to the Culture and Tourism Ministry was earlier signed between the two ministries.

In October 2022, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ handed over a symbolic key of the prison to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Diyarbakır Prison,

TÜRKIYE F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister

F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister

    F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister

  2. Türkiye appoints Sedat Önal as permanent representative to UN

    Türkiye appoints Sedat Önal as permanent representative to UN

  3. Passenger bus accident kills 8, hurts 37 in Afyonkarahisar

    Passenger bus accident kills 8, hurts 37 in Afyonkarahisar

  4. Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

    Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

  5. From fashion spaceman to fragrance king

    From fashion spaceman to fragrance king
Recommended
F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister

F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister
Türkiye appoints Sedat Önal as permanent representative to UN

Türkiye appoints Sedat Önal as permanent representative to UN
Passenger bus accident kills 8, hurts 37 in Afyonkarahisar

Passenger bus accident kills 8, hurts 37 in Afyonkarahisar
You can’t put shackles on Türkiye again, Erdoğan says to six-party alliance

You can’t put shackles on Türkiye again, Erdoğan says to six-party alliance
Akdeniz University develops early warning system against sea pollution

Akdeniz University develops early warning system against sea pollution
We attach importance to Kosovo building peaceful relations: Erdoğan

We attach importance to Kosovo building peaceful relations: Erdoğan

WORLD Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

At least 23 people have died in hundreds of forest fires whipped up amid a blistering heat wave in south central Chile, a senior government official said Saturday night.

ECONOMY US cargo train derails, causing huge fire

US cargo train derails, causing huge fire

A cargo train derailed in the midwestern United States, sparking a massive fire and triggering the release of

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.