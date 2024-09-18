Divers discover 34-meter-long microbialite in Van Lake

BİTLİS

Divers have discovered the largest microbialite in Türkiye’s Van Lake, measuring 34.6 meters long and 15 meters wide.

The find was made during a dive led by members of the Upper Sea Association in Adilcevaz, a district of the eastern province of Bitlis, where microbialites — rare microbial formations resembling coral — are known to grow extensively.

Cumali Birol, the head of the association, announced that the discovery is the largest microbiolite ever documented in Van Lake so far. He emphasized the significance of the discovery, noting that their work to bring attention to the unique formations continues.

The divers also took the opportunity to photograph this microbiolite, as part of ongoing efforts to promote diving tourism in the area.

“We are working hard to bring microbialite in Adilcevaz and Van Lake to the attention of tourists,” Birol stated.

He highlighted the association’s ongoing work with the Culture and Tourism Ministry to carry out further research on these formations and said, “We expect our findings to enhance the visibility of Lake Van's natural beauty and draw more visitors.”

Van Lake, the world's largest soda lake, covers over 3,700 square kilometers. Its microbialites, which resemble palm and cedar trees, are regarded as a unique natural phenomenon.

The diving school Birol runs in the region has made several similar discoveries, but the latest microbialite is by far the largest ever found in the lake.

“We welcome divers from all over the world to experience Van's distinct underwater treasures,” Birol concluded, promising the works for more exciting finds in the future.