District, four villages in Turkey’s Rize province put under quarantine amid outbreak risk

  • March 27 2020 15:58:00

RİZE
İHA Photo

A district and its four surrounding villages in the Black Sea province of Rize have been put under quarantine in order to curb the spread of coronavirus cases in the region, according to a statement by the provincial health directorate.

Rize’s health directorate said in a written statement that the Kendirli Municipality and Yeni Selimiye, Beştepe, Esentepe and Maltepe villages have been put under quarantine.

Entries or exits to the said destinations will not be possible and will be monitored, the statement said.

Muhtars, or village heads, will also monitor if there are any resident in the villages showing COVID-19 symptoms and will inform the directorate. Medic teams will visit homes one by one and carry out medical examination on the suspected cases, the statement added.

Any citizen who is showing symptoms will be put under “absolute isolation” or will be hospitalized, according to the directorate.

Public and crowded places, such as bakeries or grocery stores, will be supervised more strictly, the statement added.

The Kendirli town has a population of 3,500 and is rumored to be a high-risk area for the coronavirus. Local media reports had previously claimed that a 67-year-old citizen died of coronavirus in Kendirli. The region also allegedly has three confirmed cases.

However, health authorities have not disclosed any information about the cities coronavirus cases have been detected in Turkey.

