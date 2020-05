Distance learning to continue until June 19

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Ministry of National Education on May 18 said that distance learning, which was put into effect as part of coronavirus measures, will continue until June 19.

Turkey implemented a remote learning methodology on March 23 in a bid to ensure the children's right to education as schools were shut down.

Currently, multiple TV channels and web pages provide students with educational content.

Teachers also take online classes.