Dissident Russian rockers get Moldova citizenship

Dissident Russian rockers get Moldova citizenship

MOSCOW
Dissident Russian rockers get Moldova citizenship

Moldova has granted citizenship to several members of dissident Russian-Belarusian rock band Bi-2, which opposes Moscow's war in Ukraine, the government said on May 27.

President Maia Sandu had signed a decree giving nationality to "certain members of Bi-2," her office chief Adrian Balutel announced on social media.

"Our country protects human dignity, freedom of expression and shows solidarity with those who are in danger," Balutel added.

Bi-2, formed in the 1980s in Belarus when it was part of the Soviet Union, left Russia in protest over the war and has since toured in countries with large Russian-speaking communities.

A spokesperson for the group said nine people had been given Moldovan nationality, including a guitarist, the group's artistic director and engineer along with members of their families.

The group moved to Moldova's capital last month but are currently on tour.

The spokesperson said the group had met with Sandu after a concert last year. "We appreciate the Moldova leader and all those who have helped us," he said.

Some of band members have Australian and Israeli nationality as well as Russian.

The group made headlines last year when it was detained for a week in Phuket, Thailand in January 2023 on immigration charges, sparking fears that they could be deported to Russia where they would face persecution.

After their release, the band went to Israel and have been touring again since March. Several of their concerts in Russia were cancelled in 2022 after they refused to play at a venue with banners supporting the war in Ukraine, after which they left the country.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

    Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

  2. Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

    Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

  3. Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

    Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

  4. Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

    Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

  5. Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

    Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight
Recommended
19th century mummy mishandled by museum staff

19th century mummy mishandled by museum staff
Spain unveils lost Caravaggio that nearly sold for a song

Spain unveils 'lost Caravaggio' that nearly sold for a song
Hollywood movies rarely reflect climate change crisis

Hollywood movies rarely reflect climate change crisis
Çorum Museum takes visitors on historical journey

Çorum Museum takes visitors on historical journey
New exhibition at Pera Museum

New exhibition at Pera Museum
Garfield, Furiosa battle in weak box office

'Garfield,' 'Furiosa' battle in weak box office
WORLD Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Israel has allegedly conducted a nearly decade-long campaign to obstruct the International Criminal Court (ICC) from issuing arrest warrants against its leaders, according to the Guardian.

ECONOMY Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

A minimum corporate tax will be applied to global companies operating in Türkiye that have not been subject to taxation due to not having headquarters in the country, generating a significant inflow of resources for Türkiye.
SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿