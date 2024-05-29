Dissident Russian rockers get Moldova citizenship

MOSCOW

Moldova has granted citizenship to several members of dissident Russian-Belarusian rock band Bi-2, which opposes Moscow's war in Ukraine, the government said on May 27.

President Maia Sandu had signed a decree giving nationality to "certain members of Bi-2," her office chief Adrian Balutel announced on social media.

"Our country protects human dignity, freedom of expression and shows solidarity with those who are in danger," Balutel added.

Bi-2, formed in the 1980s in Belarus when it was part of the Soviet Union, left Russia in protest over the war and has since toured in countries with large Russian-speaking communities.

A spokesperson for the group said nine people had been given Moldovan nationality, including a guitarist, the group's artistic director and engineer along with members of their families.

The group moved to Moldova's capital last month but are currently on tour.

The spokesperson said the group had met with Sandu after a concert last year. "We appreciate the Moldova leader and all those who have helped us," he said.

Some of band members have Australian and Israeli nationality as well as Russian.

The group made headlines last year when it was detained for a week in Phuket, Thailand in January 2023 on immigration charges, sparking fears that they could be deported to Russia where they would face persecution.

After their release, the band went to Israel and have been touring again since March. Several of their concerts in Russia were cancelled in 2022 after they refused to play at a venue with banners supporting the war in Ukraine, after which they left the country.