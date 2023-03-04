Disruptions in GSM services after quake to be investigated

ANKARA 
The mobile communication infrastructure of the three operators, which suffered major disruptions after the Feb. 6 quakes, will be investigated by the Information Technologies and Communications Authority (BTK).

Due to the disruption in the services of the mobile operators in the 11 provinces, the communication opportunity could not be used sufficiently in the first critical days of the earthquakes.

As communication systems could not be reinforced quickly enough, debates have sparked regarding three operators, Turkcell, Türk Telekom and Vodafone, which have more than 11 million subscribers in the region.

BTK, which has been following the issue for a while, decided to open an investigation.

It will be discussed whether the operators fulfill their obligations to ensure uninterrupted continuation of communication during and after earthquakes and to ensure the integrity of communication networks.

BTK will examine how well the companies carry out some emergency applications such as providing free phone calls, SMS and internet services to those in the region and the opening of previously restricted phone lines due to debt.

BTK will also ask all communication companies to update their disaster plans within a month.

