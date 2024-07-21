Disneyland workers authorize potential strike

Disneyland workers authorize potential strike

ANAHEIM
Disneyland workers authorize potential strike

Thousands of workers at Disney's theme park and resort properties in California have voted to authorize a potential strike, as contract negotiations drag on over wages, sick leave and other benefits.

The strike authorization was approved by an overwhelming margin, nearly 99 percent of the members who cast votes, according to a union statement. 

The election was held by a coalition of four unions, which represents 14,000 Disney ride operators, store clerks, custodians, candy makers, ticket takers, parking attendants and other employees.

The vote does not mean a strike will happen, only that union leaders now have the option to call a strike in the event that they are unable to negotiate a new contract deal with Disney. Leaders from both sides return to the bargaining table starting Monday.

“We greatly appreciate the important roles our cast members play in creating memorable experiences for our guests, and we remain committed to reaching an agreement that focuses on what matters most to them while positioning Disneyland Resort for growth and job creation,” the company said in a statement .

Elizabeth Gonzalez, a day custodial cast member at Disney California Adventure, said in the union statement that she knows colleagues who work two and even three jobs or live in a car to make ends meet.

“I am worried as a future mom for the family I’m creating right now,” she said. "Disney can’t call themselves a family friendly company while so many cast members and their families are struggling.”

Union members have been in talks with Disney over wage increases, safety measures, attendance policies and other benefits since April.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Seven PKK members neutralized in Syria, Iraq

Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq

    Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq

  2. UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

    UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

  3. Turkish units rescue migrants pushed back by Greece

    Turkish units rescue migrants pushed back by Greece

  4. Türkiye to expand offshore energy fleet with 7th drillship

    Türkiye to expand offshore energy fleet with 7th drillship

  5. Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert

    Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert
Recommended
Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert

Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert
Belgium, UK and US largest markets for Turkish tea

Belgium, UK and US largest markets for Turkish tea
Firms in quake-hit areas hoping to boost their exports

Firms in quake-hit areas hoping to boost their exports
Inflation expectations improve further in July: Survey

Inflation expectations improve further in July: Survey
High interest rates lure hedge funds, investors to Türkiye: FT

High interest rates lure hedge funds, investors to Türkiye: FT
20,000 protesters rally against overtourism in Mallorca

20,000 protesters rally against overtourism in Mallorca
China cuts two key rates to support flagging economy

China cuts two key rates to support flagging economy
WORLD UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

Political decisions taken this year will determine whether a target to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 can be reached, the United Nations said Monday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿