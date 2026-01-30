Capital Ankara leads in housing price surge last year

ANKARA
Ankara has emerged as the epicenter of Türkiye’s housing price increases, recording a 34.9 percent annual rise in December, according to the latest data from the Central Bank.

The capital outpaced Istanbul and Izmir, cementing its position as the city with the steepest growth in property values.

Average prices in Ankara climbed to 41,274 Turkish Liras per square meter, meaning a 100-square-meter home now costs around 4.1 million liras. This marks a significant jump from 29,764 liras per square meter in 2024 and 23,466 liras in 2023.

Experts highlight that Ankara’s sharp rise is partly linked to migration following the February 2023 earthquakes, which boosted housing demand in the capital.

In Istanbul, housing prices rose by 28.5 percent year-on-year, reaching 74,153 liras per square meter, while İzmir registered a 30.8 percent increase, with average prices at 49,584 liras per square meter.

Nationwide, housing prices grew 29 percent annually in December, though adjusted for inflation, they fell 1.4 percent in real terms. The average price per square meter across Türkiye reached 45,457 liras, pushing the cost of a typical 100-square-meter home to 4.5 million liras.

Muğla remains the most expensive province, with average prices at 76,698 liras per square meter. Antalya, Çanakkale and Aydın also rank among the highest-priced regions.

Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit
