Disney to lay off 7,000 as streaming subscribers decline

Disney to lay off 7,000 as streaming subscribers decline

SAN FRANCISCO
Disney to lay off 7,000 as streaming subscribers decline

Entertainment giant Disney said on Feb. 8 it was laying off 7,000 employees, as CEO Bob Iger announced a reorganization of the company he returned to lead last year.

The job cuts follow similar moves by U.S. tech giants dialing back from a hiring spurt that began during the height of the pandemic.“I do not make this decision lightly,” Iger said on a call to analysts after Disney posted its latest quarterly earnings.

In its 2021 annual report, the group said it employed 190,000 people worldwide, 80 percent of whom were full-time.“We are going to take a really hard look at the costs for everything that we make, both across television and film,” Iger said.

“Because things in a very competitive world have just simply gotten more expensive.”

The storied company founded by Walt Disney said its streaming service saw its first ever fall in subscribers last quarter as consumers cut back on spending.

Subscribers to Disney+, the streaming archrival to Netflix, fell 1 percent to 161.8 million customers on Dec. 31, compared to three months earlier.

Analysts had broadly expected the decline, and the Disney share price climbed more than 5 percent in post-session trading.

Disney is also going to look at the volume of content it makes and the pricing of its streaming services, Iger told analysts.

“We were in a global arms race for subscribers,” Iger said of Disney+ early days as a challenger to Netflix and Amazon Prime.

“I think we might have gotten a bit too aggressive in terms of our promotion; and we are going to take a look at that.”     

Across its vast entertainment empire that includes theme parks, film studios and cruise ships, the Disney Group saw revenues of $23.5 billion for the three-month period, better than analysts predicted.

Economy, US, layoffs,

TÜRKIYE ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

    ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

  2. Education suspended until Feb 20 across country

    Education suspended until Feb 20 across country

  3. Parliament approves 3-month state of emergency in 10 quake-hit regions

    Parliament approves 3-month state of emergency in 10 quake-hit regions

  4. SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

    SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

  5. Former VP Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe

    Former VP Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe
Recommended
Toyota keeps profit forecasts despite issues

Toyota keeps profit forecasts despite issues
China’s Alibaba joins global chatbot race

China’s Alibaba joins global chatbot race
Cost of relief items hiked by some companies

Cost of relief items hiked by some companies
Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high
Microsoft sees ‘new day’ in war with Google

Microsoft sees ‘new day’ in war with Google
New Zealand PM woos voters with minimum wage hike

New Zealand PM woos voters with minimum wage hike
WORLD SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX conducted a successful test-firing on Feb. 9 of the engines on the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to eventually send astronauts to the Moon and beyond.
ECONOMY Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Sweden’s central bank announced another hefty rate hike yesterday, taking it to its highest level since 2008 to fight double-digit inflation.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.