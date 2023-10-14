Disney reps summoned by parliament over canceling 'Atatürk' series

ANKARA

The Turkish parliament's digital platforms commission has called upon Disney representatives to appear before them on Nov. 9 to elucidate the rationale behind the cancellation of the TV series "Atatürk."

The decision, which stirred controversy, led commission head Hüseyin Yayman to assert that Disney's move was an act of clear censorship.

The cancellation, discussed during a commission meeting chaired by ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy Hüseyin Yayman on Oct. 12, raised questions about "external pressures influencing the decision-making process."

Yayman challenged Disney's move to cancel content centered around Türkiye's founding leader, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, regardless of the context. "Is there pressure from the Armenian diaspora or groups in the U.S., or is it about the content? There is something we don't know," he remarked.

The series, initially intended to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Türkiye's republic and honor Atatürk, faced opposition from the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The ANCA's campaign against the series prompted allegations that political motives influenced Disney's choice. As a response, the series has been transformed into a feature film, exclusively set to premiere in Turkish cinemas on Nov. 3.

"We expect Disney officials to apologize to the Turkish nation on this issue," stated Yayman, emphasizing the need for an explanation from Disney.

Additionally, the commission is seeking a written opinion from the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) to further assess the situation, he informed.