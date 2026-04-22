Disinformation center dismisses viral claims of paid entry into malls

ANKARA

Türkiye’s disinformation watchdog has denied claims circulating on social media that shopping malls across the country would begin charging entrance fees, describing the reports as entirely unfounded.

In a statement shared via its official social media account, the Directorate of Communications’ Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) said the allegations were falsely attributed to an entity referred to as the “Shopping Malls and Managers Presidency,” stressing that no such official body or regulatory authority exists in Türkiye.

The center further noted that there is no record within the Trade Ministry of any initiative, notification, or regulatory effort aimed at introducing paid entry to shopping malls.

It also cited a statement from the Shopping Centers and Investors Association, which confirmed that no such decision has been taken by industry stakeholders and dismissed the claims as baseless.

The DMM urged the public to disregard misleading information intended to provoke concern or confusion, emphasizing the importance of relying on verified sources.

“We strongly urge our citizens not to give credence to such baseless posts, which are intended to stir up public outrage,” it said.