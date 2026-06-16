‘Disclosure Day’ debuts atop box office

ISTANBUL

Steven Spielberg’s latest sci-fi thriller, “Disclosure Day,” debuted in first place at the North American box office with $44 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed on June 14.



With an ensemble cast led by Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor, the action-packed film follows an effort to reveal a decades-long coverup of extra-terrestrial visitations.

Decades after making “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977) and “E.T.” (1982), Spielberg returns to the burning question of whether humanity is alone but with a setting in our modern AI- and social media-altered world.

Second place went to Focus Features’ indie horror hit “Obsession,” which took in another $19 million in its fifth week out for a total domestic haul of $188.3 million, Exhibitor Relations reported.

Third place went to Paramount’s reboot of the “Scary Movie” parody franchise, with $14.5 million in its second week out. A24’s horror film “Backrooms” came in fourth with $11.3 million, taking its domestic total to $160 million after a record-breaking debut two weeks ago.

Fifth place went to MGM’s “Masters of the Universe” reboot, which took in just $8.7 million in its second week out.

Rounding out the top 10 were “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” ($4.7 million), “Michael” ($4.1 million, for a total global haul of $932 million), “BTS World Tour Arirang in Busan” ($3.8 million), “The Furious” ($2.8 million) and “Stop! That! Train” ($2 million).