Diplomats’ spouses held art exhibit in capital Ankara

  • June 12 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
An exhibit of embroidered works made by the wives of foreign diplomats serving in Turkey opened on June 10 in the capital Ankara.

The ambassadors’ wives and many guests attended the exhibit’s opening organized by the Embroidery Club in Atakule tower, a famed Ankara landmark offering stunning views of the city.

The show includes works made by the wives of the ambassadors in Ankara of Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Palestine, Morocco, Djibouti, Vietnam, Congo, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, and South Sudan.

“The Embroidery Club was created in 2017 at the initiative of the spouses. Some 27 ambassadors’ wives from various countries became members of the club,” Gulbanu Syrgabayeva, the wife of Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly, said in her opening speech.

“In our exhibit, we present more than 75 works by the ambassadors’ wives from 10 countries,” Syrgabayeva said.

