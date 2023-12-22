Dion lost control over her muscles

Celine Dion, 55, has lost the ability to control her muscles as she continues to battle stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, her sister shared.

Speaking to Canadian website 7 Jours, Claudette Dion said that Dion “works hard” at combatting the illness, but the future for her singing career was uncertain. “In our dreams and in hers, the idea is to return to the stage. In what state? I do not know.”

Dion has suffered from uncontrollable muscle spasms for some time. In January 2022, Dion cancelled tour dates after experiencing “severe and persistent” spasms. In December, she announced to fans: “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges… Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

In May 2023, as the disease persisted, she cancelled all future tour dates, saying: “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 percent … I want you all to know, I’m not giving up.”

Dion had intended to continue her concert residency in Las Vegas, as well touring elsewhere. Since her diagnosis, fans have been enjoying her first acting role, in romantic drama “Love Again,” released in May, the Guardian has reported.

First diagnosed in 1956, stiff person syndrome is a rare and incurable - though treatable - condition that affects the spinal column and brain, causing them to overstimulate muscles and send them into spasm.

