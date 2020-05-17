Dinner party, engagement ceremony increase COVID-19 cases in Turkey’s Kars

  • May 17 2020 16:10:00

Dinner party, engagement ceremony increase COVID-19 cases in Turkey’s Kars

KARS
Dinner party, engagement ceremony increase COVID-19 cases in Turkey’s Kars

The number of COVID-19 cases in the northeastern province of Kars, which had been among cities where coronavirus cases are seen the least, has increased five times after a dinner feast held by a person discharged from hospital and an engagement ceremony two weeks ago.

The two events have led to the surge in the cases in the remote province, one of which was a dinner party thrown by a person who had just been discharged after receiving a COVID-19 treatment in hospital for relatives. An engagement ceremony organized in the city center around the same date was another reason for the surge in cases.

The number of cases in Kars, which was 30 at the beginning of May, increased to 176 due to non-compliance with the measures.

A total of seven patients died in the city and 2,145 people have been tested since March 10, when the country confirmed its first coronavirus case.

Some 56 of the patients who are currently being treated are being followed up in their homes and 53 in an emptied student dormitory now being used as a quarantine center.

Meanwhile, police teams are patrolling the city throughout the day, often making announcements to the residents of Kars to show them the severity of the disease.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Turkey to resume domestic tourism as of May 28: Minister

    Turkey to resume domestic tourism as of May 28: Minister

  3. Turkish ray therapy for COVID-19 due for US tests

    Turkish ray therapy for COVID-19 due for US tests

  4. Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

    Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

  5. Turkey criticizes EU position on disputes in eastern Mediterranean

    Turkey criticizes EU position on disputes in eastern Mediterranean
Recommended
Turkish staff travel on luxury US cruise ship to return home

Turkish staff travel on luxury US cruise ship to return home
Academic sacked for comments over teenage girls’ fertility

Academic sacked for comments over teenage girls’ fertility
İzmir’s 155-year-old quarantine island to be restored

İzmir’s 155-year-old quarantine island to be restored
Hospitals expected to return to normal operations in June

Hospitals expected to return to normal operations in June
Black Sea city Rize readies for flock of tea pluckers

Black Sea city Rize readies for flock of tea pluckers
Turkish jets neutralize 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets neutralize 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Iraq

WORLD Shanghai to restart classes as New Orleans diners return

Shanghai to restart classes as New Orleans diners return

China's commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of classes for younger students amid falling virus cases, while New Orleans's famed restaurants were allowed to reopen with a limited number of diners.

ECONOMY Japanese firm opens repair center in Istanbul

Japanese firm opens repair center in Istanbul

Japanese machinery and industrial robot manufacturer FANUC has invested 250,000 euros on its new repair center in Istanbul.
SPORTS Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

The plan to restart the professional football leagues in Turkey on June 12 will be implemented, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief Nihat Özdemir has insisted.