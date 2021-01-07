Digital Stage at Zorlu PSM

ISTANBUL

In Zorlu PSM’s new online series, titled Digital Stage, sections of the theater’s cult works are interpreted from today’s perspective and presented to the audience on its YouTube channel. In the premiere to be held today, Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu and Damla Sönmez will play a short part of Shakespeare’s most staged piece “Hamlet.”

Adapted and directed by İbrahim Çiçek, Digital Stage came to life in collaboration with Based Istanbul. It deals with unchanging problems from the past to the present with the stage and costumes designed by scenographer Ceyda Balaban with an abstract perspective apart from the usual theater decorations. It is documented in a cinematographic language by video director Gizem Kızıl.

Within the scope of the project, which offers a modern perspective on classical theater works, a different cult text comes to life with the mighty actors of the theater scene every week.

The Digital Stage series can be watched free of charge on Zorlu PSM’s YouTube channel every Thursday.

The series will continue with texts of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Anton Chekhov’s “Bear,” “Seagull,” “Three Sisters,” Sophokles’ “Antigone” and Henrik Ibsen’s “Nora.”