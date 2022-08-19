Digital banking users rise to 85 million

ANKARA
The number of active digital banking customers in Türkiye increased from 70.8 million in June 2021 to 85.1 million in the same month of 2022, according to data from the Banks Association of Türkiye (TBB).

The number of retail customers grew from 67.7 million to 81.3 million, while commercial digital banking users rose from 3.1 million to 3.8 million.

Only-internet-banking users declined from 2.96 million in June last year to 2.5 million, while only-mobile-banking users soared from 58.9 million to 73.9 million, data showed.

There were 26.9 million female and 54.4 million male digital banking customers in the country as of June.

Money transfers had the largest share in financial transactions in internet banking.

Some 69 million such transactions with a total value of 2.83 trillion Turkish Liras were made in June this year, up from 62 million transactions with a volume of 1.5 trillion liras a year ago.

Payments via internet banking amounted to 175 billion liras with 24 million transactions, up from 88 billion worth of transactions a year ago.

In June, 17 million investment transactions, totaling 636 million liras, were also made, rising from 15 million transactions worth 348 billion liras a year ago.

The number of credit card transactions and their amount increased from 6 million and 26 billion liras in June 2021 to 7 million and 51 billion liras, respectively.

There were 77.9 million active digital banking customers, including 74.5 million retail and 3.4 million commercial users, at the end of last year. In 2017, the number of total digital banking customers stood at 35 million.

The number of active customers using mobile banking services rose from 19.2 million in 2016 to 75.2 million last year.

Turkey,

