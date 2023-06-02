Digital Art Festival kicks off in Istanbul

The third Istanbul Digital Art Festival (IDAF) starts today at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), bringing together significant figures from home and abroad in the field of digital arts with art lovers.

Organized by Mezo Digital with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Türkiye’s first and only digital art festival will feature workshops for children and youth, panels and audio and visual performances until June 5.

Istanbul Digital Art Festival aims to display the works of artists who embrace past/future concepts as a unifying force and accept the intersection of art and technology as a production field through the theme of “searching_connection…”

While it asks what kind of clues the past, present and future give us about it, the festival examines what ties interactions such as nature, science, means of production and human behavioral form with the art.

Curated by Esra Özkan, Julie Walsh and Türkiye’s first artificial intelligence curator, Avind, the festival features works by 40 artists.

Unlike other events, the festival brings together works that would not normally be seen side by side and perhaps unimaginable.

It aims to encourage art lovers to think about the relationship between different disciplines and seek answers to what kind of contributions different disciplines can make to each other.

The festival is open to everyone and is free of charge.

