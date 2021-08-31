Diaspora Int'l Short Film Festival ends with award ceremony

  • August 31 2021 07:00:00

Diaspora Int'l Short Film Festival ends with award ceremony

The Diaspora International Short Film Festival ended on Aug. 29 with an award ceremony held at the Istanbul Cinema Museum.

The festival, an initiative of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), was supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry in cooperation with Turkish public broadcaster TRT and the Bosphorus Culture and Art Foundation.

Anadolu Agency was the global communications partner of the festival.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Serdar Çam stressed that over 3,000 applications from 120 countries were submitted to compete in the festival.

Abdullah Eren, the head of YTB, who also chaired the festival committee, noted that the festival aimed to serve as a platform for making the Turkish diaspora in Europe heard internationally and boost inter-diaspora relations.

The jury of the Turkish-speaking films competition category consisted of director Andac Haznedaroglu; the director of the Baku International Short Film Festival, Fehruz Shamiyev; and directors Haluk Piyes, Maryna Gorbach Er and Murat Şeker.

The jury for the films in the foreign language category included producer Anthony Nti; the director of the Asian World Film Festival, Asel Sherniyazova; the director of the Sarajevo Film Center, Ines Tanovic; director Nariman Aliev and writer and producer Samed Karagöz.

In the Turkish-speaking films category, Yasemin Demirci's Climate Change was awarded best picture. It depicts the feeling of alienation experienced by a young girl named Iklim who moved to London from Istanbul.

Viv Li's I Don't Feel At Home Anywhere Anymore, a tragicomic story of an art student who lived abroad for 10 years, was awarded best picture in the foreign-language category.

