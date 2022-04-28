Diana figurines on display for the first time

İZMİR

The 2,000-year-old figurines of goddess Diana, the ruler of nature and wildlife in Roman mythology, have been put up on display for the first time.

One of the figurines has been found in the ancient city of Notion in İzmir’s Menderes district. The running figure with a short skirt appears to be holding an arrow with her right hand. It is reported that the height of the bronze figurine with a broken left arm was 60 centimeters.

Another Diana figurine, found in the ancient city of Metropolis in the Torbalı district, stands on a rectangular pedestal. There is a small hole in the body of the 19-centimeter-high work, made of terracotta and decorated with symbols denoting fertility. It was also noted that the head of the figurine was broken.

Providing information about the artifacts, Elvan Tural, a specialist at the İzmir Museum Directorate, said: “Diana is a goddess who is the ruler of nature and the wilderness in Roman mythology. It is exhibited for the first time. The artifacts show the interregional cultural relations of that day and give a lot of information about the belief system. Where they were found helps us learn about their use. This can be a tomb or a sanctuary. Diana figurines are usually found in a tomb. We also know the role of the goddess. For instance, if it is found in a child’s tomb, it is intended to protect the child in the next world.”