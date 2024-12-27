DEVA Party aids SP to save parliament group

ANKARA

The Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party) has decided to lend two of its lawmakers to the Felicity Party (SP) in a strategic move to maintain the latter's parliamentary group status.

The SP had previously formed a parliamentary group with the Future Party. They saw the joint group fall below the required 20 deputies when Future Party's Nedim Yamalı switched allegiance to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Under Türkiye's parliamentary rules, a political party must have at least 20 members to form a group.

Leaders from the SP and the Future Party have been in discussions with DEVA Party leader Ali Babacan to potentially expand their coalition in parliament, media reports said.

As a temporary measure to preserve the group's status, DEVA Party deputies Ertuğrul Kaya and Emin Ekmen are set to join the SP.

Previously, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) had also loaned its lawmaker Fazıl Kasap to the joint group to prevent it from losing its parliamentary status.

In related news, Mustafa Yeneroğlu, a co-founder of the DEVA Party and serving MP, has announced his resignation from the party.