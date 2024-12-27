DEVA Party aids SP to save parliament group

DEVA Party aids SP to save parliament group

ANKARA
DEVA Party aids SP to save parliament group

The Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party) has decided to lend two of its lawmakers to the Felicity Party (SP) in a strategic move to maintain the latter's parliamentary group status.

The SP had previously formed a parliamentary group with the Future Party. They saw the joint group fall below the required 20 deputies when Future Party's Nedim Yamalı switched allegiance to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Under Türkiye's parliamentary rules, a political party must have at least 20 members to form a group.

Leaders from the SP and the Future Party have been in discussions with DEVA Party leader Ali Babacan to potentially expand their coalition in parliament, media reports said.

As a temporary measure to preserve the group's status, DEVA Party deputies Ertuğrul Kaya and Emin Ekmen are set to join the SP.

Previously, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) had also loaned its lawmaker Fazıl Kasap to the joint group to prevent it from losing its parliamentary status.

In related news, Mustafa Yeneroğlu, a co-founder of the DEVA Party and serving MP, has announced his resignation from the party.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye passed refugee test honorably

Erdoğan says Türkiye passed 'refugee test honorably'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye passed 'refugee test honorably'

    Erdoğan says Türkiye passed 'refugee test honorably'

  2. Turkish municipal union to visit Syria to address needs of cities

    Turkish municipal union to visit Syria to address needs of cities

  3. Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

    Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

  4. Ukraine says Russia 'must be held responsible' for Azerbaijan plane crash

    Ukraine says Russia 'must be held responsible' for Azerbaijan plane crash

  5. Saudi Arabia mulls purchase of 100 Turkish jets amid defense talks

    Saudi Arabia mulls purchase of 100 Turkish jets amid defense talks
Recommended
CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria

CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria
MHP leader urges Assad to engage with Türkiye

MHP leader urges Assad to engage with Türkiye
Scuffle erupts over trustees at parliament event

Scuffle erupts over trustees at parliament event
Bahçeli says no disagreement with Erdoğan

Bahçeli says 'no disagreement' with Erdoğan
7 MPs face immunity revocation motions

7 MPs face immunity revocation motions
CHP vows to continue to defend its jailed mayor

CHP vows to continue to defend its jailed mayor
WORLD Ukraine says Russia must be held responsible for Azerbaijan plane crash

Ukraine says Russia 'must be held responsible' for Azerbaijan plane crash

Ukraine's presidency on Friday said Russia should be held accountable for the deadly crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane, after reports the jet was shot at by a Russian air defence missile.
ECONOMY Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

Italy has approved the sale of Piaggio Aerospace, the country’s aviation giant, to the Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) producer Baykar.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿