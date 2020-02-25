Detention warrants issued for 37 FETÖ suspects

KONYA

Turkish prosecutors issued detention warrants for 37 suspects over their alleged links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, state-run Anadolu Agency said on Feb. 25.

Authorities in the central Konya province issued detention warrants for the suspects, some of whom are active-duty soldiers in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

The suspects were accused of allegedly serving as FETÖ's "covert imams" - senior members of the terror group - the news agency cited anonymous sources as saying.

Police have launched simultaneous operations across 24 provinces.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.