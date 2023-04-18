Destiny makes Turks and Kurds brothers: CHP leader

ANKARA

Nation Alliance presidential candidate and Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has reacted against the social media campaign to “troll” his party and the opposition bloc for “cooperation” with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and said this rhetoric affects the honor of Kurds living in Türkiye.

“It’s embarrassing, really embarrassing. Right now, millions of Kurds are being treated as terrorists,” he said on April 17 in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

Kılıçdaroğlu pointed at the “media trolls” that conduct a social media campaign against the opposition bloc over possible support by Kurdish voters for Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate.

“Those trolls are treating Kurds as terrorists, alienating our people from the state in order to insult me. Why? For three to five votes. They are not ashamed,” the CHP leader said.

Kılıçdaroğlu said they “play with the dignity of millions of people” just to “slander” him.

He called on the citizens and said, “Do not be fooled by this propaganda. Don’t forget our brotherhood law. Do not forget that there is a destiny that makes Turks and Kurds brothers. Fate brought us together.”

He recalled the War of Independence and said all citizens of these lands fought side by side against enemies.

“We’ve been together for centuries. We lived together. None of us went our way alone. We couldn’t go. For three or five votes, we will never allow anyone to harm the brotherhood,” he said.