Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye's communications director

ANKARA

Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran has been appointed as Türkiye's communications director, the Official Gazette announced early Thursday.

He succeeds Fahrettin Altun, who held the post since July 25, 2018.

Duran received a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and International Relations from Bogazici University in 1993 and a Ph.D. in Political Science from Bilkent University in 2001.

He was appointed as a member of the Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council in October 2018 and as deputy foreign minister in May 2024.