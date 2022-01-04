Dentist to be tried over calls for violence against health care workers

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

A prosecutor in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş has sought jail time up to seven and a half years for a dentist who shared a threatening remark online that could legitimize violence against health care professionals.

Cennet Taşdemir, a 47-year-old dentist who complained about the doctors alleging negligence after her mother passed away at a hospital where she was treated, took to social media and shared a post saying that beating may be a solution sometimes, while the problem of violence against health care workers continues.

The Kahramanmaraş Medical Chamber has filed a criminal complaint with the chief public prosecutor’s office, claiming that Taşdemir targeted physicians and openly declared that she would show violence.

The prosecutor drafted an indictment against Taşdemir at the end of the investigation on the charge of “threatening to create fear and panic among the public.” A local court accepted the indictment and started the trial process.

Taşdemir will appear before the judge in the coming days.