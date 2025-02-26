Dendias expresses Meteor sale concern to UK

LONDON

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has expressed his opposition to the potential sale of Meteor air missiles to Türkiye during a meeting with British Defense Minister John Healey in London.

Dendias’ visit also aimed to strengthen defense cooperation with the United Kingdom, which Athens considers having a significant role in European defense planning following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent election victory.

Türkiye recently announced its intention to add advanced Meteor missiles to the inventory as part of the procurement project of the Eurofighter Typhoon jets,

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reportedly raised the issue of a possible sale of Meteor missiles to Türkiye in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris when they met on the sidelines of the global AI Action Summit earlier this week, media reports said.

However, reports also indicated that Macron purportedly rejected Mitsotakis' request to block the sale of Meteor missiles to Türkiye.

French defense chief noted that France is not involved in the potential sale of Meteor missiles to Türkiye.

The Meteor is a European active radar-guided beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) developed and manufactured by MBDA, owned by Airbus, Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Leonardo.