Dendias expresses Meteor sale concern to UK

Dendias expresses Meteor sale concern to UK

LONDON
Dendias expresses Meteor sale concern to UK

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has expressed his opposition to the potential sale of Meteor air missiles to Türkiye during a meeting with British Defense Minister John Healey in London.

Dendias’ visit also aimed to strengthen defense cooperation with the United Kingdom, which Athens considers having a significant role in European defense planning following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent election victory.

Türkiye recently announced its intention to add advanced Meteor missiles to the inventory as part of the procurement project of the Eurofighter Typhoon jets,

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reportedly raised the issue of a possible sale of Meteor missiles to Türkiye in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris when they met on the sidelines of the global AI Action Summit earlier this week, media reports said.

However, reports also indicated that Macron purportedly rejected Mitsotakis' request to block the sale of Meteor missiles to Türkiye.

French defense chief noted that France is not involved in the potential sale of Meteor missiles to Türkiye.

The Meteor is a European active radar-guided beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) developed and manufactured by MBDA, owned by Airbus, Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Leonardo.

Greece, UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

    Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

  2. Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

    Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

  3. Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  4. Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

    Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

  5. Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud

    Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud
Recommended
Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday
Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media
Indias vast Hindu festival draws to an end

India's vast Hindu festival draws to an end
South Korea births rose last year on surge in marriage

South Korea births rose last year on surge in marriage
Syrias conference declares all non-state armed groups outlawed

Syria's conference declares all non-state armed groups 'outlawed'
UN, aid groups warn Haiti unrest soaring

UN, aid groups warn Haiti unrest soaring
WORLD Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to finalize a critical minerals agreement with the U.S..

ECONOMY Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

More than 20,000 taxis with nearly 41,000 drivers are operating in Istanbul, generating an annual revenue of 47.8 billion Turkish Liras ($1.3 billion), according to a report by consulting company Ernst & Young.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿