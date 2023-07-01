Demolition of hundreds of quake-hit buildings halted

Demolition of hundreds of quake-hit buildings halted

Fevzi Kızılkoyun- HATAY
Demolition of hundreds of quake-hit buildings halted

The demolition of hundreds of severely damaged buildings in the quake-hit southern province of Hatay has been halted as property owners applied to the courts to stop the works.

In Hatay, one of the worst hit provinces by the quakes in early February, the debris of collapsed buildings has been cleared.

While the demolition of buildings to be demolished urgently was also completed, the process has been stalled for hundreds of heavily damaged structures due to the property owners’ legal actions to “stop the demolition.”

On the walls or entrances of these heavily damaged buildings, which stand in the midst of flat and vacant areas, inscriptions such as “The demolition of this building has been halted by court order” and “Do not demolish this building” have been written.

Spray-painted messages have been accompanied by copies of court orders obtained from administrative courts stating the “halt of demolition.”

Due to these court orders, the demolition of hundreds of severely damaged buildings that pose a risk of spontaneous collapse cannot be carried out.

According to some officials, property owners fear they will suffer the loss of rights if the building is demolished, while others resort to legal action to halt the demolition due to disagreements among the building’s owners.

Mahmut Bayrakçı, the local head of the Barbaros neighborhood, whose own house also collapsed in the earthquake, stressed the danger posed by the inability to demolish heavily damaged buildings.

“Teams have visited the buildings several times for inspections. Homeowners believe that they will suffer financial losses if their homes are demolished. Even though we explain that it is not the case, they do not understand. We don’t know how this will be resolved,” he said.

On Feb. 6, large-scale earthquakes jolted the country’s south, mainly 11 provinces. Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Adana and Adıyaman witnessed major destruction.

The massive earthquakes claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people and left hundreds of others homeless.

Türkiye,

WORLD Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border

Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border

    Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border

  2. Israel's Mossad says its agents in Iran busted an alleged plot against Israelis

    Israel's Mossad says its agents in Iran busted an alleged plot against Israelis

  3. Europe's space telescope targets universe's dark mysteries

    Europe's space telescope targets universe's dark mysteries

  4. Hundreds more arrested in France unrest but violence 'less intense'

    Hundreds more arrested in France unrest but violence 'less intense'

  5. 1,560 jobs at risk as Getir grocery app to quit Spain: Union

    1,560 jobs at risk as Getir grocery app to quit Spain: Union
Recommended
People throng historical sites of Istanbul during Eid al-Adha

People throng historical sites of Istanbul during Eid al-Adha
10 Turkish universities feature on top in global ranking

10 Turkish universities feature on top in global ranking
Some 109 illegal immigrants caught in Izmir

Some 109 illegal immigrants caught in Izmir
Türkiye’s air quality improved by 16 pct: Ministry

Türkiye’s air quality improved by 16 pct: Ministry
Political parties carry out Eid visits

Political parties carry out Eid visits
Cappadocia welcomes more than 35,000 visitors in two days

Cappadocia welcomes more than 35,000 visitors in two days
WORLD Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border

Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday ordered security to be beefed up at his country's border with Belarus, where fighters from the Russian paramilitary group Wagner have been offered exile.
ECONOMY 1,560 jobs at risk as Getir grocery app to quit Spain: Union

1,560 jobs at risk as Getir grocery app to quit Spain: Union

Home delivery grocery app Getir has said it will implement a widespread redundancy plan that unions say will involve cutting 1,560 jobs as it withdraws from the Spanish market.
SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.