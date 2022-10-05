Democracy is most precious right of Turkish people: Akşener

ANKARA
Democracy is a most precious right of the Turkish people as a heritage from its long history, the chairwoman of the İYİ (Good) Party has said.

“All sorts of restrictions are blows to the dignity of the people. Freedoms and democracy are the most precious rights of the Turkish people, they cannot be bestowed as blessing by anybody,” Chairwoman Meral Akşener told her parliamentary group on Oct. 5.

Akşener criticized the government for the digital disinformation law that stipulates prison sentences against those who disseminate fake news. “We are very curious about how it will be implemented. Who is going to distinguish the fake news from the truth?” Akşener asked, stressing that the real motive behind this draft law is to prevent the people from learning the news.

“Our people want to be governed by a government that suits the qualifications of the Republic of Türkiye, that does not polarize and divide the nation and that listens to their problems. We are willing to do so,” Akşener stated.

“We will govern Türkiye in the light of knowledge and science. We will run it in a serious way. By bringing the strengthened parliamentary system, we will run the country with the will of the people,” she said. 

